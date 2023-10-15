Arizona’s Gallen, Walker root, root, root against the home team Phillies in NLCS

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arizona ace Zac Gallen and slugging first baseman Christian Walker were both raised in the Philadelphia area. Walker was a huge Phillies fan. He loved Chase Utley and Ryan Howard and all the other Phillies greats from 15 years ago. Gallen was a Philly sports fan. Just not the Phillies. His mother was a diehard Phillies fans and took Gallen and his brother to Citizens Bank Park. Gallen returns to the ballpark as Arizona’s ace. He starts Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.