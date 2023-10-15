Arizona’s Gallen, Walker root, root, root against the home team Phillies in NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arizona ace Zac Gallen and slugging first baseman Christian Walker were both raised in the Philadelphia area. Walker was a huge Phillies fan. He loved Chase Utley and Ryan Howard and all the other Phillies greats from 15 years ago. Gallen was a Philly sports fan. Just not the Phillies. His mother was a diehard Phillies fans and took Gallen and his brother to Citizens Bank Park. Gallen returns to the ballpark as Arizona’s ace. He starts Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday.

