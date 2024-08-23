Arizona’s first-round pick Darius Robinson has calf injury, will undergo tests to confirm severity

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson has a calf injury and will undergo tests on Friday to determine the extent of the problem. Robinson was the No. 27 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Missouri and is expected to contribute immediately. It’s been a tough preseason for Arizona’s pass rush, which already lost linebacker BJ Ojulari for the season with a knee injury. The Cardinals went 4-13 last season and finished with 33 sacks, which ranked near the bottom of the league. Arizona plays at Denver on Sunday in its final preseason game.

