Arizona’s Caleb Love wins AP Pac-12 player and newcomer of the year in first season with Wildcats

Caleb Love had quite a first season at Arizona. Love was named The Associated Press Pac-12 men’s college basketball player and newcomer of the year on Tuesday by a panel of media members who cover the conference. Washington State’s Kyle Smith was named coach of the year. Love helped lead No. 6 Arizona to the final Pac-12 regular-season championship and a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He also led the Wildcats and was the Pac-12’s fourth-leading scorer with a career-best 18.7 points per game. Smith ushered in a breakthrough season at Washington State. The Cougars pulled off a season sweep of Arizona and were ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 16 years.

