Arizona’s Brent Brennan thrilled to have the job he missed out on 3 years ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Brent Brennan applied for the head coaching job at Arizona three years ago and didn’t get it. The Wildcats instead hired Jedd Fisch, who led the program to 10 wins last season after winning one game two years earlier. When Fisch left Arizona for Washington, it opened the door for Brennan to return to the desert. He served as a graduate assistant under Dick Tomey at Arizona in 2000 and followed the coach to work as an assistant at San Jose State. Brennan spent the last seven seasons as San Jose State’s head coach, becoming the first coach to lead the Spartans to three bowl games.

