Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis to enter NBA draft

By The Associated Press
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots over Princeton forward Caden Pierce (12) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Princeton won 59-55. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/José Luis Villegas]

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s second-team All-American forward Azuolas Tubelis will enter the 2023 NBA draft. Tubelis told ESPN of his plans and he is not expected to return to the Wildcats. The Lithuanian big had a breakout season in 2022-23, earning second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press after averaging 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the floor. A 6-foot-11 forward with good touch, Tubelis is projected as a likely second-round NBA draft pick.

