Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis to enter NBA draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s second-team All-American forward Azuolas Tubelis will enter the 2023 NBA draft. Tubelis told ESPN of his plans and he is not expected to return to the Wildcats. The Lithuanian big had a breakout season in 2022-23, earning second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press after averaging 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the floor. A 6-foot-11 forward with good touch, Tubelis is projected as a likely second-round NBA draft pick.

