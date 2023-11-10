Arizona’s athletic department is struggling financially ahead of move to the Big 12

The University of Arizona’s athletic department is struggling financially ahead of its move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. University President Robert C. Robbins acknowledged during a Nov. 2 meeting with the board of regents that athletics was not producing the revenue that was expected following the COVID-19 pandemic. Arizona has 20 athletic teams and an athletic budget that exceeds $100 million. Robbins has indicated that cutting sports is an option. Arizona is one of four schools that is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12.

