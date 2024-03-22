Arizona women earn fourth straight opening win in the NCAA tourney, 69-59 over Auburn in First Four

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Jada Williams had 17 points, Helena Pueyo scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half and Arizona earned its fourth straight opening win in the NCAA Tournament with a 69-59 victory over Auburn in the First Four. Arizona (18-15) will move into the bracket as the No. 11 seed and will face sixth-seeded Syracuse on Saturday. The Wildcats improved to 8-3 in NCAA Tournament games under coach Adia Barnes. Auburn (20-12) was making its 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2019. Arizona’s defense was the key to victory. The Wildcats entered ranked 22nd nationally in opponent turnovers, forcing 19.7 per game. Auburn’s 20th turnover came with 5:57 left in the third quarter before finishing with 23.

