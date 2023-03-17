Arizona, Virginia add to reputations for March sadness

Losses by second-seeded Arizona and fourth-seeded Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament won’t help their March reputations. The Wildcats lost for the fifth straight time to a team seeded worse than them. The latest was a meltdown against No. 15 seed Princeton. The Cavaliers lost in the closing seconds against Furman. It was the second straight year they lost a first-round game to a No. 13 seed, and it came five years to the day since becoming the only No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.