Arizona to transition athletic director Dave Heeke out in early February

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke is out after seven years on the job. The school announced Heeke will transition out of Arizona athletics on Feb. 2 and will be replaced on an interim basis by former Wildcats softball coach Mike Candrea. Heeke arrived in Tucson after serving as the athletic director at Central Michigan and is out six days after hiring Brent Brennan as Arizona’s head football coach. Heeke also hired Jedd Fisch, who led a turnaround in the football program before leaving for Washington, and basketball coach Tommy Lloyd, the 2022 national coach of the year.

