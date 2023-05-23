Arizona takes down rival Arizona State 12-3 in Pac-12 opener

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nik McClaughry and Chase Davis had three RBIs apiece as Arizona took down rival Arizona State 12-3 in the Pac-12 Tournament opener. Eighth-seeded Arizona (31-23) plays No. 2 seed Oregon State on Wednesday, looking to snap a three-game skid in the season series. Fifth-seeded Arizona State (31-23) has a day off before facing the Beavers on Thursday. McClaughry, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year, opened the scoring with a homer in the first inning and Emilio Corona added a two-run triple off the wall during the four-run inning. Arizona also scored four runs in the fourth, highlighted by Davis’ bases-clearing double. Arizona starter Aiden May (5-2) went six innings, allowing only four hits and one earned run.

