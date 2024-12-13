Arizona tabs Marshall’s Seth Doege as next offensive coordinator

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has hired Marshall’s Seth Doege as its next offensive coordinator. The school announced the addition to coach Brent Brennan’s staff on Friday. Doege replaces Dino Babers, who was fired after Arizona finished 115th nationally in total offense in Brennan’s first season. Doege spent one season as Marshall’s offensive coordinator, leading an offense that scored 31 points per game and rushed for more than 200 yards per game. He had previous stints at Purdue, Ole Miss, Southern California and Bowling Green. Doege had a prolific career as a quarterback under the late Mike Leach at Texas Tech.

