Arizona State’s Jose Perez leaves basketball program to play overseas

By The Associated Press
Arizona State guard Jose Perez (12) shoots the ball defended by Southern California forward DJ Rodman, left, and forward Vincent Iwuchukwu (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. Southern California won 81-73. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Raul Romero Jr.]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State guard Jose Perez has left the men’s basketball team to play overseas.

Perez did not play in the Sun Devils’ 59-47 loss to UCLA on Saturday night and will not be with the team at the Pac-12 Tournament this week in Las Vegas. Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said after the game the New York native is leaving to take a position overseas.

“There’s a thin line between loyalty and stupidity,” Perez posted on Instagram. “I’m going to be loyal, but I’m not going to be stupid. I’m not going to be so loyal that I betray myself.”

Perez was Arizona State’s second-leading scorer with 13.5 points per game after transferring from West Virginia. The physical 6-foot-5 guard started his college career at Gardner-Webb, spent a season at Marquette and another at Manhattan.

