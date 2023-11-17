Arizona State’s Dillingham helped build Oregon QB Bo Nix and now must try to stop him

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Oregon’s Bo Nix has become one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season and has legitimate Heisman Trophy aspirations after leading the nation’s most prolific offense. Arizona State’s coach Kenny Dillingham deserves a big chunk of the credit. Nix and the No. 6 Ducks try to keep their Pac-12 championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive when they travel to face Arizona State on Saturday. Oregon has won four straight games. Dillingham was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn in 2019 and at Oregon in 2022, working with Nix as he developed into a one of the country’s premier quarterbacks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.