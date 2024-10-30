Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo turns initiating contact into an art form

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo chooses to dish out pain instead of receiving it. He’s been one of the nation’s toughest players to tackle during his two seasons at Arizona State and makes defenders pay for trying to take him down. The senior has rushed for 848 yards with 10 touchdowns this season and is seventh in the FBS for yards after contact rushing and receiving. Skattebo also is one of the country’s most versatile players. He has played quarterback, tight end, receiver and on special teams in the past.

