Arizona State’s big first half buries Nevada in First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Arizona State ran up a big halftime lead and scored the most points ever in a First Four game, burying Nevada 98-73. DJ Horne had 20 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. — a Nevada transfer — had 17 as Arizona State led 53-26 at the half and kept up the pressure on the way to the rout. The first-half output was a season high for Arizona State, which advanced as a No. 11 seed to face TCU in a West Region first-round game on Friday in Denver.

