Arizona State’s big first half buries Nevada in First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Arizona State ran up a big halftime lead and scored the most points ever in a First Four game, burying Nevada 98-73. DJ Horne had 20 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. — a Nevada transfer — had 17 as Arizona State led 53-26 at the half and kept up the pressure on the way to the rout. The first-half output was a season high for Arizona State, which advanced as a No. 11 seed to face TCU in a West Region first-round game on Friday in Denver.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Arizona State's DJ Horne reacts after hitting a 3-point shot during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings
Arizona State's Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) and Nevada's Trey Pettigrew (3) go for a loose ball during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings
Nevada's Nick Davidson shoots against Arizona State's Duke Brennan during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings