Arizona State wins program’s first NCAA men’s swimming and diving championship

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leon Marchand set NCAA records in the 200 yard breaststroke and the 400 yards freestyle relay to help Arizona State win the program’s first NCAA men’s swimming and diving championship. Marchard, a junior, won his third consecutive national title in the 200 reast in 1:46.35, breaking his own NCAA record. Pennsylvania’s Matthew Fallon was second — more than 2 seconds behind. Marchand, Jack Dolan, Patrick Sammon and Jonny Kulow combined to win the 400 free relay for Arizona State in an NCAA record 2:43.40, just 0.09 seconds off the American record. The Sun Devils won the team title with 523.5 points after a second-place finish last season. California, which had won each of the last two national championships, was second with 444.5 followed by Florida (378 points).

