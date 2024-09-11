Arizona State visits Texas State before starting 1st Big 12 schedule

Arizona State plays its final non-conference game at Texas State before starting the Big 12 schedule. Staying unbeaten would send the Sun Devils into their new league with momentum. For the Bobcats and coach G.J. Kinne, the matchup is a chance for a major statement win by an often overlooked program from the Sun Belt Conference. Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo was the AP national player of the week after rushing for 262 yards against Mississippi State. Transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud leads the Bobcats.

