Arizona State visits No. 20 K-State with both teams still in the fight for the Big 12 title game

Arizona State and Kansas State meet Saturday night with both trying to remain in the hunt for the Big 12 title game. They are among four Big 12 teams that are 4-2 in conference play, and all but West Virginia are 7-2 overall. That means the Sun Devils and Wildcats are a game behind Colorado and two behind BYU with the top two teams meeting for the Big 12 title. Arizona State hopes to have running back Cam Skattebo back from an injury after he missed last week’s win over UCF. Kansas State is coming off its second bye following an upset loss at Houston.

