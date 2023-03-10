Arizona State upsets 3-seed USC in Pac-12 quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit six of Arizona State’s 14 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the sixth-seeded Sun Devils upset USC, the No. 3 seed, 77-72 in a Pac-12 Conference tournament quarterfinal. The Sun Devils (22-11) will face Arizona in the second of Friday’s semifinal. Arizona State stunned the Wildcats on a 60-foot shot at the buzzer by Cambridge February 25 in Tucson.

