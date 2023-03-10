Arizona State upsets 3-seed USC in Pac-12 quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit six of Arizona State’s 14 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the sixth-seeded Sun Devils upset USC, the No. 3 seed, 77-72 in a Pac-12 Conference tournament quarterfinal. The Sun Devils (22-11) will face Arizona in the second of Friday’s semifinal. Arizona State stunned the Wildcats on a 60-foot shot at the buzzer by Cambridge February 25 in Tucson.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Southern California guard Reese Dixon-Waters (2) holds his head as he walks on the court after he was the recipient of a flagrant foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker
Arizona State guard Frankie Collins (10) shoots against Southern California forward Joshua Morgan (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker