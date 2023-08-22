Arizona State to start freshman Jaden Rashada at quarterback, AP source says

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Jaden Rashada will start the season as Arizona State’s quarterback. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision hadn’t been announced. Rashada will start the Sun Devils’ opener against Southern Utah on Aug. 31. He had been in a three-man competition with returner Trenton Bourguet and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne entering fall camp. Pyne had a setback when he suffered a hamstring injury in a scrimmage. A former four-star recruit, Rashada initially committed to Miami before switching to Florida. He asked for his release in January after a lucrative NIL deal fell through.

