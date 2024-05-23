Arizona State tabs Graham Rossini as its next athletic director

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has named longtime sports business executive Graham Rossini as its next athletic director. The Arizona State alum replaces Ray Anderson, who stepped down as athletic director in November. Rossini had served as chief business officer of Sun Devil Athletics, helping the department secure naming rights deals for Arizona State’s football stadium and basketball arena. He also was involved in the opening of Mullett Arena, the Sun Devils’ hockey arena that they shared with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes before the team moved to Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.