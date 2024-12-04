Arizona State stretches winning streak to 6 games with 90-53 win over San Diego

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Joson Sanon and Basheer Jihad scored 19 points each, and Arizona State overcame a shaky start to blow out San Diego 90-53. The Sun Devils fell into an early 12-point hole before using a 10-0 run to lead by seven at halftime. Arizona State turned the game into a rout with a 19-1 second-half run to enter Big 12 play on a six-game winning streak. Arizona State freshman Jayden Quaintance had 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots. Sanon shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range off the bench. Kjay Bradley had 15 points and Santiago Trouet added 10 to lead San Diego.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.