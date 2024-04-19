Arizona State starting quarterback Jaden Rashada enters transfer portal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State starting quarterback Jaden Rashada is entering the transfer portal. Rashada announced his decision on the social platform X and thanked coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff. Rashada earned the starting job out of training camp as a freshman, but missed nine games with a knee injury before returning for the season finale against rival Arizona. He threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions on 44-of-82 passing in three games. Rashada initially committed to Miami before decommitting to play at Florida. He later asked to get out of an NIL deal and transferred to Arizona State.

