Arizona State pulls away late to beat Idaho State 55-48

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Alston Mason scored 14 points to lead Arizona State to a 55-48 victory over Idaho State in the season opener for both teams. BJ Freeman added 12 points and eight rebounds for Arizona State. Joson Sanon chipped in 11 points. Mason and Sanon each made two of the Sun Devils’ seven 3-pointers. Isaiah Griffin scored 12 points to lead Idaho State. Arizona State is 8-2 in season openers against non-conference opponents in the Bobby Hurley era.

