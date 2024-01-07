Arizona State moves to 4-0 in the Pac-12 with 76-73 victory over Colorado

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jamiya Neal scored 19 points, Adam Miller added 18 and Arizona State held off Colorado for a 76-73 victory. Arizona State (10-5) moves to 4-0 in the Pac-12 Conference for the fourth time in program history, the last coming in 2007-08. Colorado’s KJ Simpson scored six points during a 13-3 run and Tristan da Silva capped it with a 3-pointer that tied it 66-all with 4:53 remaining. It was tied again at 70 before Arizona State hit 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for a 75-70 lead with 15 seconds left. Simpson scored 23 points to lead Colorado (11-4, 2-2).

