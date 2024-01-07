Arizona State moves to 4-0 in the Pac-12 with 76-73 victory over Colorado

By The Associated Press
Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) has his shot blocked by Arizona State forward Alonzo Gaffney during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jamiya Neal scored 19 points, Adam Miller added 18 and Arizona State held off Colorado for a 76-73 victory. Arizona State (10-5) moves to 4-0 in the Pac-12 Conference for the fourth time in program history, the last coming in 2007-08. Colorado’s KJ Simpson scored six points during a 13-3 run and Tristan da Silva capped it with a 3-pointer that tied it 66-all with 4:53 remaining. It was tied again at 70 before Arizona State hit 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for a 75-70 lead with 15 seconds left. Simpson scored 23 points to lead Colorado (11-4, 2-2).

