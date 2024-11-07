Arizona State looks to keep momentum going in home game against UCF

Arizona State looks to continue its surprising second season under coach Kenny Dillingham against a UCF team that just blew out the Big 12’s other school from Arizona. The Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll, but have a chance for their best start since opening the 2014 season 8-1. Arizona State is coming off a 42-21 road win over Oklahoma State, but running back Cam Skattebo suffered an undisclosed injury in the game and may not play this week. UCF ended a five-game losing streak with a 56-12 blowout of Arizona last week. The Knights racked up 602 yards of total offense, including 308 rushing.

