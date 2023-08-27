Arizona State imposes 1-year bowl ban for potential violations under Edwards

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has issued a self-imposed one-year bowl ban amid an NCAA investigation for possible infractions incurred under former football coach Herm Edwards. The ban is a preemptive step as the NCAA investigates the Sun Devils for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA has been investigating the program since 2021. It’s looking into allegations that the Sun Devils hosted recruits during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic. Arizona State fired Edwards three games into last season and gave him a $4.4 million buyout instead of firing him for cause.

