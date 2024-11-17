Arizona State holds on to beat No. 20 Kansas State 24-14 and remain in the Big 12 title picture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Sam Leavitt threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, Jordyn Tyson had 12 catches for 176 yards and two of the scores, and Arizona State held off No. 20 Kansas State 24-14 on Saturday night. The Sun Devils improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12, and remained in the picture for the conference title game. Cam Skattebo returned from an injury to run for 73 yards for Arizona State, which built a 21-0 halftime lead and then held on down the stretch. Avery Johnson threw for 258 yards with two picks and a touchdown run for mistake-prone Kansas State. The Wildcats dropped to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

