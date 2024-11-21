Arizona State holds off Cal Poly with backup Sanon scoring 22 in 93-89 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Reserve Joson Sanon scored 22 points, Jayden Quaintance recorded a double-double and Arizona State held off Cal Poly 93-89. Jarred Hyder made a 3 with 16 seconds to go to reduce Cal Poly’s deficit to 89-87. Sanon and Hyder each made a pair, and with six seconds left and BJ Freeman sealed it by making a pair of foul shots for the game’s final points.

