Arizona State hires former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo as offensive coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired former UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Arroyo replaces Beau Baldwin, who was not retained. Arroyo coached at UNLV from 2020 to 2022, going 7-23. He previously served as offensive coordinator at Oregon, the same position Kenny Dillingham held before becoming Arizona State’s head coach last year.

