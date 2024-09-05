Arizona State eyes first win against an SEC opponent vs. Mississippi State

The Arizona State Sun Devils are looking for their first win against an SEC opponent when Mississippi State comes to the desert on Saturday. The Sun Devils and Bulldogs both got big wins in their respective openers. Arizona State hopes to have a breakout season under second-year coach Kenny Dillingham. The Sun Devils have won just three games in each of the past two seasons. Mississippi State will play its second game under new head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs easily handled Eastern Kentucky in their opener, led by transfer quarterback Blake Shapen, who played the previous three years at Baylor.

