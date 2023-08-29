Arizona State defends timing on announcement of football program’s bowl ban

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State announced a self-imposed bowl ban over the weekend for alleged infractions under previous football coach Herm Edwards. The school defended the ban after taking criticism for the timing of the decision. The Sun Devils issued a statement highlighting five factors that went into the decision to announce the ban Sunday, saying it would help pave the way for program stability and greater clarity going forward. The statement noted the similarities between Arizona State’s case and that of Tennessee. Arizona State said it believed recruiting penalties like those imposed on Tennessee would seriously impair first-year coach Kenny Dillingham’s ability to rebuild the Sun Devils program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.