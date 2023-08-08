Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham dismisses linebacker Juwan Mitchell from team

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has dismissed linebacker Juwan Mitchell from the team. The school did not disclose the reason for Mitchell’s dismissal. Mitchell was expected to be a starter at Arizona State after transferring from Tennessee. The linebacker played 12 games over two seasons with the Vols after two seasons at Texas.

