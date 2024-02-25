Arizona State beats No. 21 Washington State 73-61, snapping Cougars’ eight-game win streak

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 16 points, Frankie Collins added 14 and Arizona State surprised No. 21 Washington State 73-61, ending the Cougars’ eight-game winning streak. Washington State trailed by seven at halftime, but opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take a 38-36 lead, which was its first advantage since early in the first half. Arizona State roared right back, scoring the next seven points to regain the lead. The Sun Devils wouldn’t trail again.

