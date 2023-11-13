Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson resigns after nearly a decade

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ray Anderson is stepping down after nearly a decade as Arizona State’s athletic director. Anderson will remain at the school as a professor of practice and senior advisor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Jim Rund will serve as interim athletic director. Anderson was instrumental in the school’s decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 next year and helped land one of the largest naming rights deals in college sports history when Sun Devil Stadium became Mountain America Stadium. Anderson also took criticism for the hiring of former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Herm Edwards, who was fired three games into his fifth season in 2022.

