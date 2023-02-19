Arizona St. pulls away from Utah behind Cambridge Jr.’s 3s

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Warren Washington scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Arizona State shook off Utah late for a 67-59 win on Saturday to avoid its second consecutive home loss. Desmond Cambridge Jr.’s 3-pointer gave Arizona State a 58-57 lead with 2:19 to play and they never trailed again. He added another 3 with 48 seconds left for a 63-59 advantage. Marco Anthony, Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 12 points for Utah.

