Arizona receiver Zay Jones suspended 5 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals receiver Zay Jones has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The league announced the suspension on Friday and did not disclose a reason. In 2023, Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida. According to police, he got into a custody argument with the mother of his child and left fingernail scratches on her neck. The charge was dropped in March. The 29-year-old will be eligible to return for the Cardinals’ Oct. 13 game at Green Bay.

