Arizona QB Kyler Murray activated from PUP list, returns to practice

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Kyler Murray said he’s returning to the practice field on Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals as he works to come back from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered last season. The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Murray had been activated from the physically unable to perform list, about the same time the quarterback posted to social media that he was practicing. Arizona can activate Murray to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

