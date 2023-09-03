Arizona pulls away in second half to beat Northern Arizona 38-3

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for four touchdowns, Tacario Davis returned a blocked field goal 85 yards for a score and Arizona opened the season a 38-3 win over Northern Arizona. Arizona lost to the FCS Lumberjacks at home two years ago at the start of coach Jedd Fisch’s desert rebuild. The Wildcats had a hard time getting out of their own way in the first half of the rematch before rolling over Northern Arizona in the second. Sparked by Davis’ return, Arizona turned an 11-point halftime lead to 32 by the end of the third quarter. De Laura punctuated the outburst with a 53-yard TD run, nearly losing his balance before racing up the sideline.

