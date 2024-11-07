Arizona pitcher Jordan Montgomery met with GM Mike Hazen after owner’s harsh comments

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Miami. Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 that he’s met with left-hander Jordan Montgomery in an effort to move past team owner Ken Kendrick’s harsh public criticism after the season.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen says he met with left-hander Jordan Montgomery in an effort to move past team owner Ken Kendrick’s harsh public criticism after the season. It remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old Montgomery will be part of the club in 2025, though Hazen is open to the possibility. Montgomery signed a $25 million, one-year deal with the Diamondbacks just after opening day, but failed to deliver on the high price tag, finishing with a 6.23 ERA over 21 starts and 117 innings. He was eventually demoted to the bullpen, where he made four appearances. Montgomery exercised his $22.5 million option to stay with the D-backs earlier this week.

