Arizona pitcher Jordan Montgomery met with GM Mike Hazen after owner’s harsh comments

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen says he met with left-hander Jordan Montgomery in an effort to move past team owner Ken Kendrick’s harsh public criticism after the season. It remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old Montgomery will be part of the club in 2025, though Hazen is open to the possibility. Montgomery signed a $25 million, one-year deal with the Diamondbacks just after opening day, but failed to deliver on the high price tag, finishing with a 6.23 ERA over 21 starts and 117 innings. He was eventually demoted to the bullpen, where he made four appearances. Montgomery exercised his $22.5 million option to stay with the D-backs earlier this week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.