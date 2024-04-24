Arizona lands Oakland star forward Trey Townsend out of transfer portal

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Oakland forward Trey Townsend is transferring to Arizona following a breakout run in the NCAA Tournament. Townsend announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram. Townsend was named the Horizon League player of the year last season after averaging 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The senior had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the Grizzlies’ upset win over No. 2 seed Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, then had 30 points and 13 rebounds in a second-round loss to N.C. State. Townsend will likely fill the role left by Keshad Johnson, who’s projected to be a second-round NBA draft pick after starting at power forward for Arizona last season.

