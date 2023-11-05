Arizona knocks off No. 20 UCLA to win 3 straight against ranked opponents for first time

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona knocked off No. 20 UCLA 27-10 to beat ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in program history. Coming off wins over then-No. 19 Washington State and No. 16 Oregon State, the Wildcats picked apart one of the nation’s top defenses to become bowl eligible first time since 2017. Arizona ran for () yards against the FBS’ best run defense and Fifita was sharp in his fifth straight start. He connected with Tetairoa McMillan on a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and hit 25 of 32 passes.

