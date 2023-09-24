Arizona holds off Stanford 21-20 to snap 6-game losing streak against Cardinal

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — DJ Williams scored a go-ahead 2-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to finish off a nine-play drive, as Arizona beat Stanford 21-20 on Saturday to open conference play with a road win.The Wildcats closed out the win with backup quarterback Noah Fifita under center, after starter Jayden de Laura left the game early in the fourth with an apparent leg injury.Stanford — coming off a loss to FCS-level Sacramento State in last week’s home opener — had also entered the game on a five-game conference losing streak, but had won the previous six contests against Arizona. The Wildcats had not won at Stanford since 2006.

