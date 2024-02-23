Arizona Coyotes terminate Adam Ruzicka’s contract after social media video surfaces

The Arizona Coyotes are terminating Adam Ruzicka’s contract after he cleared unconditional waivers. The moves come after Ruzicka posted to social media a video showing him with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. Ruzicka was in the second season of a two-year contract worth $1.525 million. The 24-year-old from Slovakia had been with the Coyotes for only about a month since they claimed him off waivers from the Calgary Flames. Ruzicka had no points in three games with Arizona after nine in 39 with Calgary. He has played in 117 NHL games since making his debut in April 2021.

