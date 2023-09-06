Arizona Coyotes sign general manager Bill Armstrong to a multiyear extension

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed general manager Bill Armstrong to a multiyear extension as the franchise continues its rebuild. Terms of the deal were not released. The Coyotes hired Armstrong in 2020 to replace John Chayka, who had an acrimonious split with the franchise right before the NHL’s playoff pandemic bubble. Armstrong’s task was to rebuild a franchise that hadn’t been to the playoffs since the 2012 Western Conference finals before earning a spot in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoff qualifiers. Armstrong opted to start from scratch, trading away many of the franchise’s veteran players to accrue a mass of draft picks.

