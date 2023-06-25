Arizona Coyotes sign backup goalie Connor Ingram to 3-year contract

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed backup goalie Connor Ingram to a three-year contract. The 26-year-old led the Coyotes with a 3.37 goals against average and a .907 save percentage last season. He had a 6-13-8 record in 27 games. Ingram made 47 saves in a shutout of Tampa Bay on Feb. 15, the most in NHL history by a goalie in his first career shutout. Financial terms of the contract weren’t disclosed.

