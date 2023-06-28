Arizona Coyotes say they have 6 possible sites for an arena in the Phoenix area

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Fans watch players as they warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes NHL home-opening hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The Arizona Coyotes say they have identified a half-dozen potential sites to construct a privately funded new arena and entertainment district to revive what might be the franchise’s last opportunity to stay in the Phoenix area, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have identified a half-dozen potential sites for an arena in the Phoenix metropolitan area. President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez provided an update at the NHL draft less than six weeks after a referendum for a building in Tempe failed. Gutierrez said all of the locations would be privately funded and none would need a public vote to happen. The Coyotes are going into their second season at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. NHL Players’ Association executive director Marty Walsh has called the situation bad for the game.

