Arizona Coyotes move to terminate Adam Ruzicka’s contract after social media video surfaces

The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract. The move comes after Ruzicka posted to social media a video of a himself with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. Ruzicka is in the second season of a two-year contract worth $1.525 million. The 24-year-old from Slovakia has only been with the Coyotes for about a month since they claimed him off waivers from the Calgary Flames. Ruzicka has no points in three games with Arizona after nine in 39 with Calgary. He has played in 117 NHL games since making his debut in April 2021.

