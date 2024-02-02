Arizona Coyotes arena situation remains a concern with no long-term plan for where they will play

TORONTO (AP) — The uncertain future of the Arizona Coyotes is a hot topic at NHL All-Star Weekend. They are playing their second season in a 5,000-seat arena on Arizona State’s campus in Tempe. Players’ Association head Marty Walsh continues to express concern as multiple deadlines have come and gone. Walsh said he would encourage the team to move if there’s no plan for where the team will play long term. Commissioner Gary Bettman said he was “hopeful and reasonably confident” Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo will get something done to keep the team in the Phoenix area.

