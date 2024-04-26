Arizona Cardinals select WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4, edge rusher Darius Robinson at No. 27

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have taken receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft, hoping the Ohio State star will be a top playmaker for quarterback Kyler Murray. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Harrison has drawn comparisons to franchise icon Larry Fitzgerald, who retired in 2020. Arizona also took Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson with the No. 27 overall pick. The 6-foot-5, 296-pounder had 8 1/2 sacks in his final college season with the Tigers.

