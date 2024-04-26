Arizona Cardinals select WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4, edge rusher Darius Robinson at No. 27

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. poses on the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have taken receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft, hoping the Ohio State star will be a top playmaker for quarterback Kyler Murray. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Harrison has drawn comparisons to franchise icon Larry Fitzgerald, who retired in 2020. Arizona also took Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson with the No. 27 overall pick. The 6-foot-5, 296-pounder had 8 1/2 sacks in his final college season with the Tigers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.